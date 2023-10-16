4 Houston Astros to blame for Game 1 ALCS loss to Rangers
The Houston Astros fell in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Texas Rangers. There's plenty of blame to go around, but it has to start at the top.
By Mark Powell
Justin Verlander wasn't perfect, but he was good enough. The future Hall of Famer gave up just two runs to one of the hottest lineups in baseball. Yet, the Rangers pitching was the true storyline, with Jordan Montgomery recording a shutout. Texas has now started two of its series this way, as they shut out the Baltimore Orioles in game 1 of the ALDS.
Could the Astros suffer a familiar fate? The Championship Series, of course, is seven games. The Astros will not panic, even after an untimely defeat at home. They have been here before.
“Well, this team is the best I've been around about moving on,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “And there's nothing you can do. If you're going to lose a game, you'd rather lose it in the first game versus in the middle of the series. And so we know we've got a tough pitcher in [Nathan] Eovaldi tomorrow. But we also have a tough pitcher in Framber [Valdez] on our side.”
As Baker said, the Astros will not panic. Yet, Houston's players are not a symbol of its fanbase. Like any fans, Houston supporters will play the blame game.
Astros fans should blame Jose Altuve for Game 1 defeat
Jose Altuve has been a staple in the Astros dynasty, if you can call it that. Altuve is one of the best overall hitters in baseball, as he can slap the ball to all fields. He also plays a reliable second base, and is a solid base-runner...usually. Yet, on Sunday night, Altuve made a rare mistake on the basepaths that may have cost his team the game, if not a chance at a run.
Alex Bregman sent a fly ball to the deepest part of the ballpark. Most viewers, including myself, assumed that Bregman's ball would find the alley, thus allowing Altuve to score. It turns out Altuve made that assumption as well.
Yet, Evan Carter made a great catch in right-center field, and doubled off Altuve as the Astros star forgot to re-touch second base on his way back to first. It's one of those odd baseball rules that players understand, but players do not. Because Altuve ran past second, he had to touch the bag on his way back to first when the ball was caught. The Rangers challenged the call when Altuve was ruled safe, and ultimately won.
“I didn’t touch the base again. That’s what happened,” Altuve said. “... I thought it was over Carter’s head. I think he made an amazing play. I’m not putting any excuses, but I think he did a really good play.”
No excuses, and on to Game 2.