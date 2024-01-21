4 Houston Texans who won't be back after AFC Divisional Round loss to Ravens
The Houston Texans have a bright future ahead, but they fell short in the 2023-24 AFC postseason. These four players won't return next season.
By Mark Powell
The Houston Texans fought hard, but defeating the No. 1-seeded Baltimore Ravens proved to big too big of an ask for DeMeco Ryans squad. Houston had arguably the best draft class of any NFL team, and their young coaching staff helped guide the Texans to a surprising AFC West title.
Houston found their franchise quarterback, and he's on a rookie quarterbacks. This means they have plenty of money to play with and can bring back the majority of his weapons and teammates on the defensive side of the ball. However, not every looming Texans free agent is worth bringing back, as some will opt for more money elsewhere, while Houston would prefer to move on from others.
CJ Stroud is a franchise cornerstone, and even though he is a few years away from needing a contract extension, when the time comes he will demand over $50 million per season AAV. That's just the business of the NFL. Stroud gives the Texans a chance to win a Super Bowl on a yearly basis. His weapons are all affordable, though Houston could add more in that department.
4. Bobby Slowik will not be back as the Texans offensive coordinator
Bobby Slowik has already interviewed virtually with the Tennessee Titans, and he will be a hot name on the coaching carousel moving forward. Slowik is in his mid-30's and is one of the brightest offensive minds in football. His play-calling against the Ravens -- even in a game that was decided by mutliple touchdowns in favor of Baltimore -- was impressive. In the Texans win over the Cleveland Browns, he and Stroud were difference makers.
Slowik would be an exceptional head coaching hire for a team in need of an offensive play caller and head coach. Houston took a chance on Slowik prior to the start of the regular season as a relative unknown. That risk paid off big time for Ryans and Co., but they'll have to replace him in short order with another play caller who can grow with Stroud, who will be entering just his second year as a pro.
I don't have the answer as to who will replace Slowik, but it's an attractive opening with Stroud at quarterback.