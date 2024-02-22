4 Los Angeles Lakers playing in their final games wearing purple and gold
These four Lakers won't last through the offseason for a valid reason.
3. Spencer Dinwiddie is here for a good time, not a long time
The Lakers added Spencer Dinwiddie on the buyout market. It has been a dreadful season for Dinwiddie, who maintained a starting role with the Brooklyn Nets solely because there was no alternative. He complained about Jacque Vaughn's offense behind the scenes — successfully, it would seem — while completely tanking it on the floor. Maybe Vaughn's free-flowing scheme was the wrong fit for Brooklyn's roster, but it's a bit rich for Dinwiddie to actively campaign against his head coach while not pulling his own weight. Maybe those two things are related. Probably?
Either way, he's a Laker now, with a far less accomplished head coach in Darvin Ham. For the season, Dinwiddie is averaging 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists on .393/.321/.783 splits in 30.7 minutes. The 30-year-old is moving to the bench with Los Angeles, but he played 28 minutes and 31 minutes in his first two games with the team. So, expect Dinwiddie to maintain a prominent role.
Obvious shooting slump aside, Dinwiddie can still help the Lakers a bunch if he actually starts trying. He's a valuable source of creation in the second unit. His persistent rim pressure is helpful, and he has built-in chemistry with former Nets teammate D'Angelo Russell. Putting another ball-handler in the mix should help the Lakers' other guards maintain efficient shot profiles and avoid overly burdensome roles.
That said, Dinwiddie is a volatile asset at this point in his career. His goal is to rebuild his value going into free agency. He probably wants to get paid more than the Lakers can afford. That may not be a realistic goal, but either way, there's a more than 50 percent chance Dinwiddie leaves L.A. in the offseason in search of a more forward-facing role. Especially if the Lakers get booted from the playoffs early.