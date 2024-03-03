4 Minnesota Vikings who won't be back if Justin Jefferson gets the bag
The Minnesota Vikings could sign Justin Jefferson to a massive contract extension, but it would impact their present and future.
By Mark Powell
3. Josh Dobbs was a fun project, but he will not be back with the Vikings
For a few weeks in the middle of the season, Josh Dobbs defied the odds and looked like a starting-caliber passer. Then, the passtronaut came crashing back down to earth. Dobbs eventually lost his starting job on a team without a quarterback, which is an impressive accomplishment in its own right.
Dobbs career has been nothing short of a roller coaster, from practice squad QB to somewhat reliable backup to perhaps the best story of the season for the Vikings. Yet, by the end of the year he was right back where he started as QB3. Dobbs is not worth retaining, as some team will pay him backup money, which these days is at least $5 million per year. When called upon, Dobbs can provide a jolt to any offense. That offense should not be Minnesota's.
Dobbs success with the Vikings perhaps says more about Kevin O'Connell's play calling and offensive system than the player himself. The Vikes believe enough in Nick Mullens and Jared Hall, who they selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, to let Dobbs walk.