4 NBA lineups that can actually combat Celtics unbeatable starting 5
The Boston Celtics will head into this season as the reigning NBA Champions, a statement that the franchise has not been able to make in 16 years. After re-signing Derrick White and extending Jayson Tatum this offseason, this Celtics team still feels like the most dominant lineup in the league, especially after the duo brought home Gold for Team USA in the Paris Olympics.
The current starting lineup of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kristaps Porzingis — is versatile and dominant at both ends of the floor. But there are a few teams around the league that Boston should be on the lookout for, who could potentially scrap plans of going back-to-back.
4. New York Knicks
- PG: Jalen Brunson
- SG: Mikal Bridges
- SF: OG Anunoby
- PF: Julius Randle
- C: Mitchell Robinson
The New York Knicks felt like one of the most dangerous teams in the league last season until injuries halted their aspirations of making the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 24 years. A potential matchup between the Knicks and Celtics was scrapped as Tyrese Haliburton and company had other plans, taking advantage of a battered and unlucky opponent. With Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson making a comeback from season-ending surgeries, the Knicks put the league on notice by trading for star forward Mikal Bridges.
The trade not only puts Bridges directly into the starting lineup but completes the Villanova bond between former college teammates Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, and newly appointed captain Jalen Brunson. The starting lineup of Brunson, Bridges, Anunoby, Randle, and Robinson is the ultimate threat to the Celtics, providing a combination of height and defense at the wings, a three-time All-Star returning at the 5, and elite shot-blocking big to round out the starting rotation. Don’t be surprised if the matchup everyone wanted to see last year appears a reality.
3. Philadelphia 76ers
- PG: Tyrese Maxey
- SG: Kelly Oubre Jr.
- SF: Caleb Martin
- PF: Paul George
- C: Joel Embiid
Another team looking to make its first ECF and Finals appearance since Allen Iverson was starring for them in 2001, this revamped 76ers roster made its mark by going all out in free agency and signing All-Star forward Paul George. The team also picked up Caleb Martin, who spent last season with the Miami Heat averaging a career-high in points, as he looks to bring his 3-and-D play style to the team.
The 76ers are looking to make an impact after years of mediocrity in the postseason, having been bounced out of the second round three years in a row before losing to the New York Knicks in six games in the first round last year. If Embiid and Maxey can replicate their tandem scoring and George helps them take it to another level, this team could very well be in the Eastern Conference Finals.
2. The Memphis Grizzlies
- PG: Ja Morant
- SG: Marcus Smart
- SF: Desmond Bane
- PF: Jaren Jackson Jr.
- C: Zach Edey
After a tumultuous season of suspensions and injuries, the Memphis Grizzlies are looking to remind everybody that they are coming back for a spot in the postseason. This past season saw Ja Morant face a plethora of issues, alongside season-ending injuries for both Marcus Smart and Steven Adams. Instead of the Grizzlies wallowing the situation, the team used the setbacks to develop their youthful talent in GG Jackson, Jake LaRavia, and Scotty Pippen Jr. After landing the ninth overall draft pick, the two-time National Player of the Year, Zach Edey, was taken by the team and is projected to start at the beginning of the regular season.
With Morant and Smart back full-time, this backcourt twosome creates the perfect balance of high-level scoring mixed with elite defense. Jackson Jr. and Edey will be able to provide exceptional rim protection and efficient rebounding. It’s only a matter of time before a possible NBA Finals matchup occurs between the two promising teams.
1. The Oklahoma City Thunder
- PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- SG: Alex Caruso
- SF: Jalen Williams
- PF: Chet Holmgren
- C: Isaiah Hartenstein
The Oklahoma City Thunder have become one of the most exciting teams in the Western Conference, if not the entire NBA, and somehow managed to improve despite being the top seed last season. The Thunder traded Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Alex Caruso, one of the league’s most impressive defensive wings, who averages 2.7 combined steals and blocks per game. Caruso also contributes offensively, achieving a career-high 10.1 points per game last season while shooting over 40 percent from beyond the arc.
Additionally, the Thunder acquired Isaiah Hartenstein, who, after signing a $27 million contract, is expected to join the starting lineup. The big man demonstrated his value as the starting center for the New York Knicks when Mitchell Robinson was sidelined by injury. Hartenstein's floor vision and dominant rebounding make him a valuable asset, justifying the hefty price tag. As the Thunder continue to improve and gain playoff experience, don't be surprised if the Celtics find themselves calling an early timeout to adjust their game plan.