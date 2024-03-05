4 NFL wide receivers doing cartwheels after Mike Evans contract
Mike Evans getting the contract he did should have other wide receivers excited knowing they're about to get paid very well very soon.
After spending a decade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Evans had a chance to test free agency and potentially sign elsewhere. He could've chased the most money possible and/or the best chance to win another Super Bowl ring. Instead, he chose loyalty.
The contract Evans signed to remain with the Buccaneers certainly wasn't cheap, but it did come before he tested free agency. Evans wound up signing a two-year deal worth $52 million which includes $35 million of guaranteed money.
Evans getting $35 million guaranteed on such a short-term deal is pretty incredible, and should get other top wide receivers excited about contracts that they can get.
4) Justin Jefferson
Few, if any, wide receivers have gotten off to better starts to an NFL career than Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings. Jefferson has established himself as arguably the best wide receiver in all of football despite being just 24 years old and will be looking to be paid like the elite player he is.
Jefferson has averaged 1,474 yards per season in his four-year career, which is just extraordinary. For reference, only four receivers topped that number this past season, yet that's Jefferson's AVERAGE. To make it stand out even more, that's his average despite appearing in only 10 games this past season.
Jefferson still recorded over 1,000 yards and caught five touchdowns despite missing seven games due to injury and making five appearances without Kirk Cousins under center. Pretty darn impressive.
He's set to enter the final year of his deal, making $19.7 million in 2024 before hitting unrestricted free agency ahead of the 2025 campaign. Chances are, Jefferson will be looking for an extension, and Evans getting as much guaranteed money as he got on a short-term deal will only help his case as he'll presumably look to set records with the contract he likely ends up getting.