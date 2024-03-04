Mike Evans contract details, grade: Buccaneers take best available wideout off the market
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed star wide receiver Mike Evans to a contract extension. Evans would've been the best receiver available in free agency.
By Mark Powell
Mike Evans has a chance to end his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, should he see fit. The career Bucs star signed a two-year contract to remain in Tampa Bay rather than test the free-agent market, where he could have likely signed a longer-term deal.
Evans is a five-time Pro Bowler in Tampa Bay and won a Super Bowl with the Bucs when Tom Brady was still at the helm. Just a few days ago, Evans agent echoed that the most important factor to his client on the open market was winning, especially at this stage of his career.
“Mike wants to play with an elite quarterback in an offense that will showcase him — and be paid like a top wide receiver. He doesn’t want to play with a rookie QB. Winning a Super Bowl is a key priority," Deryk Gilmore said.
Mike Evans contract details with Buccaneers
The Buccaneers and Evans have agreed to a two-year, $52 million contract which includes $35 million guaranteed, per Adam Schefter. Evans was projected to be the top wide receiver available and had interest from several contenders, including the Kansas City Chiefs.
By signing in Tampa Bay, Evans not only ties himself to the franchise for at least two more seasons, but confirms that he believes in the core the Bucs have in place. Perhaps this could even sway Baker Mayfield to stay in Florida as well.
Mike Evans contract grade: Did Buccaneers win the deal?
Buccaneers grade: A-
There is no real winner or loser in the Evans-Buccaneers deal. While Evans could've received a long-term contract elsewhere, he'll be just 32 years old when his deal expires and could test the waters again to receive a similar agreement. The Bucs, meanwhile, avoid free agency with one of their prized assets.
Tampa did commit a lot of guaranteed money to Evans, a skill-position player, which could cost them down the line. Devin White, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Mayfield are all still available. This should be far from the last contract Tampa Bay hands out in the coming weeks.