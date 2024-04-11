4 pitchers ready to reach their All-Star potential with big names out injured
Elite MLB pitchers have been decimated by elbow injuries. Here are four starters who can emerge as All-Stars with these elite arms injured.
Over the last week, one of baseball’s biggest problems was put on full display. Spencer Strider, Shane Bieber, Framber Valdez and Eury Perez all reported issues with their elbows. Bieber and Perez already announced they would undergo Tommy John surgery. The verdict on Strider and Valdez is to be determined, but their elbow issues indicate surgery could be in their future sooner rather than later.
The four pitchers are among the best in baseball and added themselves to a list of elite pitchers dealing with elbow injuries. Jacob deGrom, Shohei Ohtani, Sandy Alcantara, Shane McLanahan and Walker Buehler are all recovering from Tommy John surgery. Meanwhile, Gerrit Cole started the season on the 60-day IL because of an elbow issue. The list goes on and seemingly expands every day, too.
With an All-Star caliber roster on the shelf due to elbow injuries, it gives younger pitchers a better chance to earn a nod to the Mid-Summer Classic for the first time in their careers. Here are four starters ready to reach their All-Star potential in 2024 with big names out injured:
Jared Jones, Pittsburgh Pirates
Jared Jones is only 11.2 innings into his MLB career, but he has already flashed elite potential. Jones was ranked the Pirates’ No. 3 prospect by FanGraphs entering the season and was No. 62 on its top-100 list. Propelled by a dominant Spring Training where he didn’t allow a run, Jones gave Pittsburgh no choice but to put him on its Opening Day roster.
Though he allowed three runs across 5.2 innings in his first career start, Jones’ elite stuff was on full display, as he struck out 10 Marlins while only walking two. Then, despite taking a loss versus the Orioles, Jones didn’t walk a batter while striking out seven across a quality six-inning start.
As seen throughout his first two starts, Jones utilizes a rare elite stuff and command combination. By Eno Sarris’ model, Jones has the second-best (minimum 10 innings pitched) Stuff+ in MLB (138) trailing only Hunter Greene. But what separates Jones from someone like Greene is elite command. Jones’ 108 Location+ ranks 14th while Greene’s 89 is tied for the worst among 108 starting pitchers.
What makes Jones that much more dangerous is that he has four lethal pitches. While Jones’ changeup has been hit hard thus far (-2 Run Value), it’s his best pitch by Stuff+ (157). Meanwhile, he boasts an elite fastball (148 Stuff+), curveball (133 Stuff+) and slider (127 Stuff+).
The Pirates have had trouble developing pitchers, but Jones has flashed that he has All-Star potential.
Brady Singer, Kansas City Royals
In 2022, Brady Singer emerged as one of the best breakout pitchers in baseball. Across 153.1 innings, Singer pitched to a 3.23 ERA — sandwiched between Logan Gilbert and Kevin Gausman for the 12th-best in the American League.
Singer’s breakout year earned him a spot on USA Baseball’s World Baseball Classic team, but everything went array from there. The right-hander only pitched two innings in relief throughout the tournament and was shelled for four earned runs. Singer’s lack of building up before the season proved costly throughout the MLB season, as he pitched to a career-worst 5.52 ERA across 159.2 innings.
Though coming off of a normal offseason, Singer has looked as good as ever thus far in 2024. Against the Twins and White Sox — teams he will face frequently in the weak AL Central — Singer has tossed 13.2 innings while allowing one earned run. Though a small sample size, Singer’s 29.2 K% and 4.2 BB% are highly encouraging, as his 25.0 K-BB% is over two times better than last season (12.0%) and a significant boost from his 2022 mark (18.5%).
With a fresh slate after a disastrous 2023, Singer is a bounceback player to keep an eye on to make his first All Star game in 2024.
Shota Imanaga, Chicago Cubs
Over the offseason, Yoshinobu Yamamoto was the free-agent pitcher constantly talked about. But he wasn’t the only foreign free agent pitcher with an elite track record. Throughout his NPB career from 2016-23, Shota Imanaga pitched to a 3.18 ERA — making him an attractive target once he was posted over the offseason.
Yet, Imanaga only received a four-year, $53 million contract with the Cubs also paying a nearly $10 million posting fee. Though they received two-year deals, Nick Martinez ($13 million AAV) and Sean Manaea ($14 million AAV) received nearly identical average annual values to Imanaga ($13.25 AAV).
Thus far, Imanaga looks well on his way toward becoming one of the best pitchers on a team-friendly deal. In his first Major League start, Imanaga threw six shutout innings against the Rockies while striking out nine batters with no walks. Then, against one of the deadliest lineups in MLB history, Imanaga yielded just two hits and held the Dodgers scoreless across four innings.
What’s been remarkable about Imanaga’s start to the season is that he is the only pitcher in MLB with at least 10 innings pitched yet to surrender a walk. As long as he continues pouding the strike zone with his elite fastball (5 Run Value) which he throws 66.7% of the time, Imanaga should continue mowing down opposing lineups. Though he’s a rookie in MLB, Imanaga is one of the best veteran pitchers in the sport and looks well on his way toward a stellar first season in Chicago.
Grayson Rodriguez, Baltimore Orioles
Ever since he was drafted with the No. 11 pick of the 2018 MLB Draft, all eyes have been on Grayson Rodriguez. After tearing through the minor leagues and emerging as a top pitching prospect, Rodriguez made his Major League debut last year. But the talented right hander struggled immensely in his first stint in the big leagues.
Across his first 13 starts, Rodriguez pitched 62.1 innings to a 6.21 ERA, promoting the Orioles to send him back down the minor leagues. Though once he was recalled to Baltimore, Rodriguez looked like one of the best pitchers in baseball, pitching to a 2.41 ERA over 59.2 innings.
Thus far in 2024, Rodriguez has built off of how he ended 2023. While he’s given up three home runs in 12.2 innings, Rodriguez has pitched to a 2.19 ERA with a 32.7 K% and 6.1 BB%. As he continues to develop, especially pitching alongside Corbin Burnes, Rodriguez should become better at limiting quality contact — which is what’s plagued him most in his young MLB career.
As Rodriguez continues acclimating himself to the majors coupled with his dominating five-pitch arsenal, he will continue to prove why he’s one of the best pitchers in MLB and earn his first career All-Star nod.