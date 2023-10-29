4 potential 2023 World Series winners the Braves should sign
The Atlanta Braves would undoubtedly prefer to still be playing baseball. If they can steal these World Series players, perhaps they can get back to the Fall Classic in 2024.
By Josh Wilson
LF Tommy Pham
Why not look to steal a former division rival in Tommy Pham to fill the need at left field? Pham has taken the late postseason narrative by the horns and become a clear main character in it all. In a Game 2 win, Pham put the bat on the ball for four hits, including two doubles, and only skirted his chance at the record for most World Series hits by a single player to get his teammate a chance.
So, not only does he perform, but he's also just a dang-good human? That should be music to the Braves front office's ears.
Pham has racked up 33 hits this postseason, 9 RBI. MLB.com pointed out that his three postseason games with at least four hits is tied with Albert Pujols for the most in postseason history. Atlanta's bats going so cold in the NLDS against the Phillies proved one of the priorities should be players who play up to the challenge in October. Pham fits that bill.
Atlanta is familiar with Pham, who played for the New York Mets before getting traded to the Arizona Cardinals.
Pham presents the same challenges as Gurriel in that he wasn't an elite left fielder defensively, rating -2 in outs above average this season. He struggled in particular with left-handed batters, going -3 in OAA against lefties while defending exactly average against righties.
His bat should more than make up for it. Pham has put up five 100-hit seasons since 2018, Rosario has produced three such seasons. Furthermore, Pham is a power hitter with a 93rd percentile exit velocity, Rosario is 36th percent. Plate discipline is better, too, an area Rosario struggled. Rosario was in the second percentile in chase rate and 23rd percentile in whiff rate. Pham is 89th and 60th percentile, respectively.
Pham isn't perfect, but he also should come relatively inexpensive. He's projected for a little over $8 million by Spotrac, less than Rosario made this season. Plus, you know you're getting a hot postseason bat, something he's been known for in stops with multiple teams now.