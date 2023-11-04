4 quarterbacks Ohio State could replace Kyle McCord with in the transfer portal
If Ohio State wanted to move off Kyle McCord, the Buckeyes may have some options in the transfer portal. What quarterbacks could be making their way to Columbus this offseason?
By John Buhler
1. Michael Pratt may leave Tulane for Power Five instead of going to NFL
Although Michael Pratt could potentially win the AAC for the second straight year, the Group of Five and go to the New Year's Six at Tulane again, he may opt to go "Power Five" next season if he decides not to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. It would be very interesting for Pratt to do this. At times, he has been seen as a late first-round pick, but probably closer to a day-two selection at this current point in time.
I think Pratt going to a major conference next season is all about raising awareness to how awesome of a player he is on a more national level. He has done extraordinary things already at Tulane, but he might want to take a pitstop at a Power Five behemoth like Ohio State next year. It may be a level-up for him, but so will the NFL. More importantly, he has already played in a bunch of big games at Tulane.
This kind of feels like what Sam Hartman did after last season at Wake Forest. He could have returned to Winston-Salem or turn pro, but opted to transfer to Notre Dame. While the Irish have not been as good as they were in the first month of the season, this move has elevated Hartman's national profile. Other quarterbacks have done this before, so do not be the least bit surprised if Pratt does the same.
If Ohio State does not look at someone like Pratt in the portal, he could go to a team like Michigan.