4 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week, Feb. 26-March 3
It feels as if big upsets happen on a near-daily basis in college basketball this season. These four ranked teams could find themselves as upset victims this week if they're not careful.
The upsets have been flying at a prodigious pace in college basketball this season and it feels like every time you blink a ranked team goes down. Two big upsets shook up the college basketball world last week as No. 1 UConn was blown out at Creighton while a Top 10 Duke team fell at Wake Forest, results that were both forecast in this space last week.
The Huskies' loss led to a new No. 1 team as Houston now sits atop the AP Top 25 poll but they surely won't be the last ranked team to lose this season. Let's take a look at four ranked teams who could be in danger of getting upset this week, beginning with a tough Big 12 road trip for Baylor.
4 Ranked College Basketball Teams On Upset Alert This Week
No. 15 Baylor (At TCU 2/26)
The Big 12 meat grinder has claimed plenty of victims over the course of the season as road games in the league are very difficult to grab. Baylor has fared decently on the road in conference play, going 3-3 in true road games, but all three of those wins have come against the league's bottom feeders.
Monday's trip to TCU is a very tricky one for Baylor since the Horned Frogs are a team clearly in the field but with an uncomfortably close margin of error to the cut line. The two teams played a thriller earlier this season with Baylor escaping with a 105-102 victory in overtime, which should give the Horned Frogs plenty of confidence they can win on their home floor.
Losses to BYU and Houston last week leave the Bears in a slump that they will need to snap in a hostile environment. Doing that in the Big 12 is no joke so don't be shocked if Baylor's losing streak extends to three games.