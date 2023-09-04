4 reasons Trae Young could be on thin ice in 2023-24
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks seemed poised to build a dynasty together after their appearance in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. However, they haven't won a playoff series since then, and Young doesn't appear to be the most well-liked superstar in the league.
Two years ago, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks shocked the basketball world by winning Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on the road against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. They went on to lose to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks in the Conference Finals, but the future looked bright.
Young was only in his third season in the league and had already elevated the Hawks to the same level they reached with Al Horford and Paul Millsap.
Unfortunately, things have taken a turn for the worse since then, and the Hawks have experienced a decline and plateaued. They haven't won a playoff series, and one could argue that their roster has only deteriorated. Young has continued to post impressive numbers, but questions arise about whether he's the player around whom a franchise should be built.
Here are four reasons why Trae Young could be on thin ice in the upcoming NBA season.