4 reasons Trae Young could be on thin ice in 2023-24
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks seemed poised to build a dynasty together after their appearance in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. However, they haven't won a playoff series since then, and Young doesn't appear to be the most well-liked superstar in the league.
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks have not been successful recently
As previously mentioned, the Atlanta Hawks have failed to win a playoff series for two consecutive seasons. They were eliminated in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs by the Miami Heat and suffered a first-round defeat to the Boston Celtics in last season's playoffs.
Apart from an impressive Game 5 victory in Boston, they haven't appeared competitive in these series. It's evident that they lag far behind the Eastern Conference's top teams and lack a clear path to significant improvements in the near future.
The team invested heavily in acquiring Dejounte Murray, sacrificing multiple future draft picks, and has already committed approximately $141 million in contracts for the 2024-25 NBA season. They've placed a bet on this core group, and if Young fails to elevate their performance this season, it might be time for the team to consider a rebuild.