4 Trae Young trades the Hawks should consider
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks have failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs since their Eastern Conference Finals appearance two seasons ago. It appears that their partnership may be nearing its end, so here are four trades the Hawks should contemplate.
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks have seldom been at the forefront of NBA fans' and media's minds. Two years ago, they surprised everyone by defeating the Philadelphia 76ers and reaching the Eastern Conference Finals, where they ultimately fell to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Many considered their playoff run somewhat deceptive. They eliminated the New York Knicks in the first round, a team that had surprised everyone by making the playoffs. Additionally, the MVP of that famous Sixers series was Ben Simmons for all the wrong reasons.
Reserving judgment was the prudent course of action, as the Hawks have struggled to achieve success since then. They parted ways with head coach Nate McMillan and brought in Quin Snyder. This summer, they finally traded John Collins, a move that had been on the table since the end of that season.
The lack of on-court success appears to be driving their off-court decisions. Ownership seems skeptical of the organization's ability to become a contender in the near future. Consequently, they seem more inclined to shed salary and avoid the luxury tax. If they continue down this path, a complete rebuild may be on the horizon, likely starting with trading Young. Here are four trade scenarios they should consider.