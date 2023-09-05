4 Trae Young trades the Hawks should consider
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks have failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs since their Eastern Conference Finals appearance two seasons ago. It appears that their partnership may be nearing its end, so here are four trades the Hawks should contemplate.
Trae Young to the Miami Heat for Kyle Lowry, young players, and assets
Heat acquire: Trae Young
Hawks acquire: Kyle Lowry (expiring), Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic, 2027 and 2030 first-round picks, 2026 second-round pick
The 2023 NBA offseason has been in a holding pattern, primarily due to Damian Lillard's trade request to the Miami Heat. The Heat have been reluctant to offer everything they have for Lillard, and the Portland Trail Blazers have been firm in not accepting a below-value offer.
The Heat and the Trail Blazers may reach an agreement, or they may not. In the event of the latter, the Heat could seek an All-Star guard elsewhere, and Young, being nine years younger than Lillard, becomes an attractive option. Acquiring Young would weaken a fellow Eastern Conference team.
Perhaps the Heat are unwilling to part with their best assets for an aging Lillard but would be open to it for Young. A trio of Young, Butler, and Adebayo could dominate the Eastern Conference for several seasons, although concerns about depth might arise. Given the Heat's track record of developing rotation-level players, this concern might be less significant for them than for other franchises. This trade could make sense for both sides.