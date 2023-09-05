4 Trae Young trades the Hawks should consider
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks have failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs since their Eastern Conference Finals appearance two seasons ago. It appears that their partnership may be nearing its end, so here are four trades the Hawks should contemplate.
Trae Young to the Brooklyn Nets for Ben Simmons and more
Nets acquire: Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter, and Clint Capela
Hawks acquire: Ben Simmons, Spencer Dinwiddie (expiring), Royce O'Neale (expiring), Nic Claxton, 2028 and 2029 first-round picks
It would be ironic if Trae Young were traded for Ben Simmons, given the history of the infamous Game 7 pass when Simmons gave up the ball to Matisse Thybulle because Young was waiting under the rim.
The Nets have a clear desire to improve and avoid reverting to a rebuild after their unsuccessful superteam experiment with Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Kevin Durant. They have talented players like Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson whom they want to build around, making Young an attractive target. Simmons' contract makes the financial aspect of this trade work well for both teams.
For the Hawks, acquiring Simmons with only two seasons left on his deal presents a win-win situation. He could either improve and have value as a good player on an expiring contract next season or assist in tanking to secure a higher draft pick. Additionally, the Hawks get younger at center by swapping Capela for Claxton and shed De'Andre Hunter's four-year contract.
For the Nets, a starting lineup of Young, Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith, Johnson, and Capela is impressive and youthful. It offers time to accumulate draft capital and use these assets to acquire a third star in the future. It might not be the Irving-Harden-Durant trio, but it could potentially take them further than they ever did.