4 Trae Young trades the Hawks should consider
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks have failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs since their Eastern Conference Finals appearance two seasons ago. It appears that their partnership may be nearing its end, so here are four trades the Hawks should contemplate.
Trae Young to the Los Angeles Clippers for expiring contracts and draft assets
Clippers acquire: Trae Young
Hawks acquire: Robert Covington (expiring), Nicolas Batum (expiring), Marcus Morris (expiring), 2027 and 2029 first-round picks
The Los Angeles Clippers want a point guard. Actually, they need a point guard. They haven’t been hiding their desire to fill this void on their roster either but they’ve also been cautious to take a big swing. They are the only team rumored to be somewhat seriously interested in 33-year-old James Harden but have zero interest in giving up anything other than expiring contracts for him.
This caution makes sense. Harden is getting old, quickly, and is on an expiring contract. He could walk away in the summer of 2024 or demand a long and expensive contract to keep him, which would also likely mean walking away.
Trae Young, on the other hand, is 24-years-old and under contract through 2027. His best years are likely ahead of him, unlike Harden. Young’s age and contract could make him a bridge. He could potentially be the missing piece alongside Paul George and Kawhi Leonard and help the Clippers make an NBA Finals run.
When George and Leonard finally get to the end of their careers, Young could remain, and be the piece they build the next core around. He would keep the Clippers competitive, and help them sell tickets for their new and expensive arena.
The Clippers would have to give up what is almost the last of their draft assets, but given the exigent circumstances they face to be a successful team they may not have a choice.