4 Trae Young trades the Hawks should consider
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks have failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs since their Eastern Conference Finals appearance two seasons ago. It appears that their partnership may be nearing its end, so here are four trades the Hawks should contemplate.
Trae Young to the Oklahoma City Thunder for… a lot (but not Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Chet Holmgren)
Thunder acquire: Trae Young
Hawks acquire: Davis Bertans, Victor Oladipo, Kenrich Williams, David Nwaba, Cason Wallace, Aleksej Pokusevski, 2024 first-round pick (via the Los Angeles Clippers), 2025 top-6 protected first-round pick (via the Philadelphia 76ers), 2027 top-5 protected first-round pick (via the Denver Nuggets), 2030 first-round pick, 2026 and 2028 second-round picks
Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder have been amassing assets and young talent for three seasons to conclude their post-Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook rebuild. At some point, they will need to cash in these assets, and acquiring Trae Young might be the right move.
While it may seem like the Thunder are giving up numerous draft picks, they are retaining their three best young players: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Josh Giddey. Furthermore, they would still have an extensive collection of draft assets, making it possible to continue enhancing their roster over the next few seasons.
This trade presents a significant package for the Hawks, but it would likely require them to trim their roster, either by releasing players, involving additional teams, or attaching more draft assets to long-term contracts like De'Andre Hunter's and Bogdan Bogdanovic's.
For the Thunder, a core of Young, Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey, and Holmgren could be one of the most exciting young combinations the league has ever seen.