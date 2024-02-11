4 Yankees on the 40-man roster who won’t survive the 2024 season
Brian Cashman isn't done revamping the Yankees roster. That work won't be finished until Trade Deadline Day. Here are four roster members who won't survive.
The addition of Juan Soto to the Yankees' outfield is understandably going to be the biggest transaction New York makes this offseason. It's still imperative for GM Brian Cashman to continue to tweak and strengthen the roster all the way up until the Trade Deadline.
That means several of the current members of the organization's 40-man roster will be trading in their pinstripes for other uniforms before the conclusion of next season. Some veterans could be dealt to add youth and roster flexibility to Aaron Boone's options down the stretch. Several younger players may be bundled together to add more established talent to the locker room.
Yankees fans should keep a particularly close eye on the following four players as guys who could be jettisoned.
4. Ben Rortvedt won't survive entire 2024 season on Yankees roster
The Yankees curiously have five catchers on their 40-man roster. It seems likely that Jose Trevino and Austin Wells will enter the regular season as the team's primary tandem. That leaves Rortvedt on the outside looking in at Major League playing time.
The organization could elect to keep him around for depth, but it's possible his Spring Training performance might be good enough to catch another team's eye as a potential starter. If that happens, look for Cashman to work out a simple deal that would benefit the Yankees and Rortvedt.
He isn't going to command any significant return in a trade, but the opening of an additional roster talent and perhaps a mid-level prospect or some additional international bonus pool money could be enough to catch the Yankees' attention. One injury to Wells or Trevino could drastically alter Rortvedt's status with the team but he's a prime candidate to be moved before Opening Day.