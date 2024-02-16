4 Zion Williamson trade destinations if Pelicans implode
If the New Orleans Pelicans decide to trade Zion Williamson, these teams should take a strong interest.
2. Spurs can pair former No. 1 picks in Zion Williamson and Victor Wembanyama
The San Antonio Spurs discussed a potential Trae Young trade before the deadline. If that's on the table in the offseason, the Spurs should pounce on the opportunity. That said, sometimes a front office has to engineer a fallback plan. If the Spurs can't land Young, or Donovan Mitchell, or an elite ball-handler (in the traditional sense), Zion should be firmly planted on their radar.
At first blush, Zion is not a typical Spurs star. Maybe that's why it's perfect. Gregg Popovich still commands respect. If any organization can tap into Zion's unique talents while better positioning him off the court and in the locker room, it's San Antonio. Williamson needs to work harder on defense. The conditioning needs to improve, as does the 3-point shot ideally. The Spurs no longer have famed shot doctor Chip Engelland on staff — he's in OKC, for what it's worth — but player development remains an organizational trademark.
What is especially compelling is the fit between Zion and reigning No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama. Much has been made about the Spurs' need for a true point guard, but in today's NBA, we're allowed to think broader (and bigger) than that. Zion has played his best basketball as the Pelicans' primary ball-handler. He is essentially unstoppable once he's moving toward the basket. Allowing Williamson to scoot down the lane, with Wembanyama either spacing to the perimeter or offering a vertical threat at the rim, would work wonders. Both are grab-and-go threats in transition. The inverted four-five, or five-four pick-and-rolls would leave defenses scrambling for answers. The upside is immense.
The Spurs have the draft picks to land Williamson and the flexibility elsewhere to add more complementary pieces. That said, Williamson eliminates the pressing need for another perimeter shot creator. His slashing would set up more opportunities for Devin Vassell on the wing, while the Spurs' other wings and guards — Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, Keldon Johnson (if he's still around) — would all benefit, too.
Injuries are a forever concern with Williamson, but pairing Wembanyama's unmatched length and skill with Willamson's brute strength on drives, could be the type of sharp dichotomy that elevates San Antonio's offense to elite levels.