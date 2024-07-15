George Kittle may not retire anti-Cowboys shirt, despite NFL fine
By Scott Rogust
The San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys rivalry is one of the richest in NFL history. After all these are two NFC teams that have been Super Bowl contenders for decades. However, the rivalry has been all 49ers as of late.
Back in Week 5, 49ers tight end George Kittle scored three touchdown in the team's 42-10 victory over the Cowboys. During one of his celebrations, Kittle lifted his jersey to reveal a t-shirt which read "F*** Dallas" with a Cowboys logo in the center. That celebration resulted in Kittle earning a $13,659 fine from the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct. That certainly means Kittle won't do that again, right?
Well, during the first episode of Netflix's documentary series "Receiver," Kittle was shown on the sidelines during that game talking about the taunt, predicting that he would be "find so much money," h/t ProFootballTalk.
But during the episode, Kittle said, “I don’t regret it one bit. Not one bit, and I might do it again given the opportunity."
George Kittle doesn't regret wearing anti-Cowboys shirt, teases doing it again
And just like that, Cowboys fans are riled up about Kittle's declaration. Not only was he fined for it already, he hints that it hasn't deterred him from wearing the shirt again.
For those curious, the earliest the 49ers play the Cowboys will be in Week 8 this upcoming season at Levi's Stadium. So, it will once again be on 49ers turf, and on "Sunday Night Football." If Kittle were to reach the end zone, fans will be waiting to see if he will unveil the anti-Cowboys shirt once again.
Kittle is currently in the fourth-year of his five-year, $75 million contract with the 49ers, earning a base salary of $1.21 million for the upcoming season. Last year, Kittle played in all but one regular season game for the 49ers, and caught 65-of-90 targets for 1,020 yards and six touchdowns. So yes, half of the touchdowns Kittle scored last season happened against the Cowboys.
There is now even more intrigue added to the Week 8 matchup between San Francisco and Dallas with Kittle's comments on a Netflix documentary.