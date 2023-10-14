George Kittle pays price for NSFW Cowboys troll
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle received a fine for his profane shirt directed at the Dallas Cowboys.
By Scott Rogust
The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys may have played last Sunday night, but the bad blood continued afterward. That is because 49ers tight end George Kittle posted a photo on his Instagram after the 42-10 victory of himself lifting his jersey to reveal a shirt that read "F*** Dallas." That caught the ire of Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, which elicited a response from 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
Considering what was written on the shirt and the NFL's pension for handing out fines over various things like cleats and socks, fans wondered if Kittle would receive a punishment. That answer was a resounding yes.
According to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, Kittle was fined $13,699 by the league for "abusive language" in the form of the t-shirt.
George Kittle fined for profane shirt mocking Cowboys
This photo was taken after Kittle scored one of his three touchdowns against Dallas on Sunday Night Football. It just so happens that they were all three of his receptions for the game.
Parsons took exception to Kittle's shirt and Instagram post on his "The Edge" podcast, telling the tight end to "laugh now, cry later." As in the next time they play, Parsons says it will be personal.
"If we see them again, just trust. I ain't gonna put too much on it. You wanna make it personal? We can make it personal," said Parsons.
Samuel had Parsons' comments brought to his attention on FanDuel TV's "Up and Adams," hosted by Kay Adams. The 49ers wide receiver wasn't phased by Parson's threat, even going as far as to say that they would beat the Cowboys worse the next time they see them.
"It was already personal before the game started, 42-10, I don't think you wanna see us again. It might be a little worse," said Samuel.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about Kittle's shirt, which he described as "Just Kittle ... WWE stuff ... entertainment." Shanahan said he didn't think much of it and that he "just smiled at it."
The soonest these teams could meet again would be in the playoffs, but that would all be dependent on both teams making it and matching up at some point. Whenever they face off next time, it could be a much more heated contest between the two well-known NFC teams.
What is known that Kittle's message to the Cowboys cost him nearly $14,000.