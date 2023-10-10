Deebo Samuel fires back at Micah Parsons after 49ers blowout victory
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver laughs off Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons' vow for revenge after Week 5.
By Scott Rogust
This past Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers showed why they are considered serious Super Bowl contenders at the expense of the Dallas Cowboys, beating them 42-10. Even though the game was over, the talk continued. It all started when tight end George Kittle posted a photo of himself lifting his jersey to reveal a shirt that read "F*** Dallas."
That caught the ire of Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who said that Kittle was making it personal and with a bit of a threat about a potential meeting later in the season, "laugh now, cry later." That, and "You wanna make it personal? We can make it personal."
Well, it has now become a war of words as 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel entered the conversation.
During an appearance on FanDuel TV's "Up and Adams" with host Kay Adams, Samuel laughed off the comments from Parsons, saying, "It was already personal before the game started, 42-10, I don't think you wanna see us again. It might be a little worse."
And just like that, there is more interest in a future 49ers vs. Cowboys game than before. Considering that the two teams have met already, the soonest they can face off again is in the playoffs.
The game this past Sunday was one-sided in favor of the 49ers. While the defense was able to force Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to throw three interceptions and limit them to 10 points, the 49ers offense was able to carve up and run through the defense.
In that game, Parsons was virtually a non-factor. The edge rusher recorded just two quarterback hurries and zero sacks, per Pro Football Focus.
After the game, Parsons told reporters (via the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken) that he feels the Cowboys are still "the same caliber playoff team" as the 49ers and that "the score doesn't really show what happened out there." These comments were before his "laugh now, cry later" remarks on his "The Edge" podcast on Monday.
While Parsons is confident that the Cowboys would get the better of the 49ers in a rematch, Samuel feels they could beat them much worse. And just like that, the intrigue for a rematch between the two later this season has grown.