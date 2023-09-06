49ers avoid Week 1 disaster with Nick Bosa mega-contract
The San Francisco 49ers have made Nick Bosa the richest defensive player in NFL history, avoiding a potentially disastrous holdout.
After weeks of haggling over the specifics of his second NFL contract, Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to terms on a five-year, $170 million extension with $122.5 million guaranteed. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.
The 25-year-old former No. 2 overall pick will now make an annual average of $34 million, making him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. Bosa showed up to the Niners' June minicamp and there was confidence on both sides that a deal would get done, but it took longer than expected.
Bosa believes very strongly in his own value, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, and was intent on making in the same ballpark as Aaron Donald's $31 million AAV with the Rams. Well, he exceeds it now — and one has to imagine the Niners are thrilled to get Bosa fully in the mix as Week 1 fast approaches.
San Francisco 49ers officially sign Nick Bosa to record-breaking contract
The Niners were willing to stretch out their pockets to extend Bosa, who enters the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. Bosa is one of five NFL players to record multiple seasons of 15-plus sacks in his first four years since the league began recording the stat in 1982, per ESPN Stats and Info. He's the only Niners player ever with multiple such seasons.
San Francisco was right on the doorstep of the Super Bowl last season. A freak string of QB injuries ended the Niners' journey in the NFC title game, but there's every reason to believe the team can get back to that spot — and, football gods willing, even further — in the 2023 season. Bosa is the best player on the roster, the foundation of an elite defense. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan is known for his offensive brilliance, but San Francisco plants its flag on the defensive end. Bosa is the head of the snake.
The mega-talented edge rusher was a frequent nuisance for opposing QBs last season, recording a league-best 18.5 sacks and getting in 48 QB hits. He totaled 51 combined tackles and earned his third Pro Bowl appearance in four NFL seasons.
San Francisco opens its season on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 10. Bosa's availability for that game hasn't been confirmed and was in doubt without a new deal — it could take time for him to get back to full speed — but the superstar is expected back on the field sooner than later. The Niners will and should tread carefully with their prized investment, but Bosa will be back to wrecking offensive lines in no time.