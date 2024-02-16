5 2025 free agents the New York Mets can sign with Pete Alonso’s money
If the New York Mets re-sign Pete Alonso, great. If not, there are other compelling options in the 2025 free agent class.
The New York Mets are approaching an inflection point with Pete Alonso. The talented first baseman is eligible to hit free agency in 2025. The Mets are projecting a desire to contend this season, but their roster is far more indicative of a rebuild. While Alonso has long professed his love for the Mets organization, he is a Scott Boras client. He is going to test free agency; a hometown discount is off the table.
If the Mets aren't competitive, there's a serious chance — maybe even likelihood — that he ends up in trade talks. Either way, the Mets will need to plan for a possible future without Alonso. If it does come down to free agency, the front office will also need to consider alternatives. Alonso is a fan favorite and his departure would not be taken lightly by the Mets faithful. But, it becomes easier to stomach if New York can engineer another major move or two.
Steve Cohen can win any bidding war if he puts his mind to it. The Mets are blessed with the deepest pockets in the MLB. That makes their recent struggles all the more baffling, and it increases the pressure on New York to make serious gains in the near future.
Looking ahead to the 2025 free agency class, here are a few big-ticket free agents New York should be circling in case Alonso doesn't stick around.
5. Alex Bregman won't get an extension from the Astros
The Houston Astros dolled out a massive extension to Jose Altuve, but Alex Bregman won't get the same treatment. He is, after all, a Scott Boras client. The Astros' third baseman is going to enter free agency and test the market. New York should come calling, as Bregman addresses a position of need and adds valuable postseason experience to the roster.
Bregman earned MVP votes last season, slashing .262/.363/.441 with 25 home runs and 98 RBI in 622 AB for the first-place Astros. He is a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champ through eight seasons with Houston. At 29 years old, Bregman is a few years removed from his 2019 peak — a season in which he led the MLB in walks (119) and finished second in MVP voting. But, there are few more proven postseason sluggers. Bregman has earned a lofty long-term contract befitting his status in the league.
There's a world in which the Mets chase Bregman and keep Alonso. Again, Cohen has the spending power to truly level up the Mets roster. Planting Bregman next to Francisco Lindor on the left side of the infield is a tantilzing thought. Houston is in the same boat with Bregman as New York is with Alonso. Maybe the former gets tossed around the trade mill, too. Either way, via trade or free agency, the Mets need to have Bregman locked in their sights. He has more than warranted the attention.
Bregman's hard-hit percentage (38.2) cratered last season, dropping into the 33rd percentile. On the other hand, he battles. There are few more disciplined hitters in the sport. Bregman landed in the 96th percentile for strikeout percentage (12.0) and the 89th percentile for walk percentage (12.7). So, the Mets can proceed with confidence in Bregman's ability to continue making good things happen in the batter's box.