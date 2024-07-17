5 Atlanta Falcons whose stocks are rising up heading into training camp
By John Buhler
If the Atlanta Falcons want to end their longest playoff drought since the 1980s, key players on this roster need to step up. We know Kirk Cousins is an absolute stud at quarterback when he is healthy. The same principles apply to proven veterans already on the team like guard Chris Lindstrom, safety Jessie Bates III, cornerback A.J. Terrell, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and kicker Younghoe Koo.
But what about The Other Guys, better yet The Younger Guys? Yes, that is what I am talking about. I tend to believe that general manager Terry Fontenot has drafted well for the most part, as well as made the right series of acquisitions for the team either via trade or free agency. The Falcons should be hitting their stride in terms of competitive life cycle. It should be playoffs or bust for this team.
What I want to do today is to outline five players who need to take their game to an even higher level this season for the Falcons to achieve as much success as humanly possible. It has been a painfully long time since the Dirty Birds lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round on what we all know as Fourth and Sark. Let's get to double-digit wins and finally have a playoff game in The Benz.
Let's start with a former ACC star in the trenches who Fontenot picked to complete the offensive line.
5. Atlanta Falcons guard Matthew Bergeron
Atlanta traded up in the second round two springs ago to draft former Syracuse offensive line standout Matthew Bergeron. After being an all-conference performer under Dino Babers in college at both tackle spots, Atlanta kicked Bergeron inside to start at the opposite guard spot of perennial Pro Bowler Chris Lindstrom. It took a minute, but Bergeron began to settle into his role later in the season.
Slotted in between center Drew Dalman and Mr. Reliable Jake Matthews over at left tackle, Bergeron should be set up for success as the fifth piece in Atlanta's solid offensive line. Lindstrom is all-world at right guard, while Kaleb McGary has been more good than bad at right tackle during his Falcons tenure. If Bergeron takes that next leap forward, we could be looking at a top-five unit in football.
Getting that last offensive interior piece filled will be paramount in the Falcons' rise for this season.
4. Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie
At some point, the Falcons are going to have to get after the passer for once. While the pass rush did improve in some capacities last season, both Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree are on other teams now, as is former defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. Those are the three best parts of Atlanta's less-than-stellar pass rush. It would make me so happy to see Arnold Ebiketie get a 10-sack season.
While it could be some combination of Lorenzo Carter, Zach Harrison or rookie Bralen Trice being what ultimately breaks through, it is Ebiketie's turn to show us what he has got. I am not putting pressure on Trice as a rookie, or really all that much on Harrison in year two. Carter is what he is as a savvy veteran playing for his hometown team. Could Ebiketie be what the doctor ordered in Atlanta?
If the Falcons want to close out games with leads, they will need to have a decent pass rush for once.
3. Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts
What if I told you that Kyle Pitts needs either a future Pro Football Hall of Famer or at the very least a perennial Pro Bowler throwing him the football at tight end? Pitts was sensational as a rookie with Matt Ryan rifling him the pigskin in 2021. However, his numbers took a big hit with the likes of Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota trying to throw him the ball. The Cousins addition helps a ton.
I am not saying that Pitts will ever fully live up to his ludicrous draft hype coming out of Florida in 2020, but he can be a Pro Bowl performer in this offense. Cousins is essentially a slightly younger version of what he had as a rookie with Ryan. Matty Ice should be a hall of famer, based strictly on all the Falcons' pass-catchers he made look way better than they were. Honestly, the same for Cousins.
Pitts is going to put up ridiculous numbers playing in Zac Robinson's Sean McVay-insipred offense.
2. Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson
The Falcons took Bijan Robinson No. 8 overall out of Texas in the 2023 NFL Draft for a reason. What he did in three years in Austin leads me to believe that he could be his generation's version of LaDainian Tomlinson. While it remains to be seen if Atlanta will not waste his talent like the New York Giants absolutely did with Saquon Barkley, I am very optimistic about what is in store for him in 2024.
Even if Zac Robinson's Sean McVay-inspired offense requires 11 personnel-ing the opposition to death, it still requires the running back to be an ever-present part of the equation. Whether it is as a ball-carrier or a pass-catcher, Robinson will get his touches. More importantly, he has a tremendous backup in Tyler Allgeier to give him some rest, as well as keeping other team's defenses on their toes.
This season should be the first of several Pro Bowls for Robinson while wearing a Falcons uniform.
1. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London
If there is any Falcons player slated to go from good to superstardom this season, it has to be third-year pro Drake London at wide receiver. He was the first wide receiver taken in the 2022 NFL Draft out of USC, mostly because Terry Fontenot viewed him as the next Mike Evans. If London is about to be the next Mike Evans, then that is very, very good news for the Falcons. Jake Matthews would agree.
But even if he is not the second coming of Matthews' former Texas A&M teammate, it is good to be London this season because he will have Kirk Cousins throwing him the football. We are talking about one of the most accurate passers of his generation replacing the erratic Desmond Ridder and the ultimate quitter that is Marcus Mariota under center. London is going to put up career-best numbers.
With the minor additions of Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore around him, London should flourish.