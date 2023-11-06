5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 10
Some killer bye weeks are on tap in Week 10. These five pickups should help you survive the fantasy football minefield.
4. Taylor Heinicke, QB, Atlanta Falcons
We'll stay in this game with Heinicke, who was promoted to be Atlanta's starter this week after Desmond Ridder played his way to the bench in Week 8. Falcons' head coach Arthur Smith said he was hoping that Heinicke could provide a spark for his team and he played well enough to win in Week 9 if not for a late collapse out of the Atlanta defense.
Heinicke completed 21-of-38 passes for 268 yards with a touchdown and a pick in the 31-28 loss, numbers that were more than respectable considering the absence of top wide receiver Drake London. The Falcons sat London, who was dealing with a groin injury, but the hope is that London won't be out for too long.
One development that fantasy owners will like with Heinicke is that he is willing to take chances down the field, something Ridder didn't do enough for the Falcons. The Atlanta offense is laden with talent like London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson so having a more competent signal caller could raise all boats on the unit.
Only 11 percent of leagues have Heinicke rostered and he gets a dream matchup in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, who got shut out by Cleveland 27-0 in Week 9. Heinicke fits the bill as a plug-and-play option for Mahomes, Hurts or Tagovailoa owners.