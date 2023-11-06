5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 10
Some killer bye weeks are on tap in Week 10. These five pickups should help you survive the fantasy football minefield.
3. Demario Douglas, WR, New England Patriots
It's normally not advisable to employ New England pass catchers in fantasy but desperate times call for desperate measures. Bill O'Brien's offense did make Kendrick Bourne a viable fantasy play before he went down for the year with a knee injury, but his replacement appears to be stepping into that void nicely.
Rookie Demario Douglas, a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft, was expected to take on an expanded role in Bourne's absence and that came to fruition in Week 9. Patriots' quarterback Mac Jones looked Douglas' way seven times and he caught five of them for 55 yards.
Week 9 marked the third consecutive game that Douglas has received at least six targets, which is a good benchmark to target for PPR receivers. The top outside receiver role in New England is also up for grabs with DeVante Parker out with a concussion, leaving Douglas plenty of runway to take that job.
A lot of fantasy owners made speculative pickups on Douglas this week as he is now rostered in 35 percent of leagues. The Patriots head across the pond this week for a matchup against Indianapolis' suspect pass defense so Douglas has PPR-based WR3 appeal in that game and beyond.