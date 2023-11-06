5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 10
Some killer bye weeks are on tap in Week 10. These five pickups should help you survive the fantasy football minefield.
2. Keaton Mitchell, RB, Baltimore Ravens
There has been buzz building in Baltimore about Keaton Mitchell, an undrafted rookie who impressed the Ravens in camp and cracked the 53-man roster. An early injury held out Mitchell for the first six weeks of the season, which wasn't ideal timing after Baltimore lost J.K. Dobbins for the year in Week 1, but he had his coming out party against Seattle in Week 9.
Working primarily in garbage time of a game Baltimore had well in hand, Mitchell carried nine times for 138 yards and a touchdown. While it is fair to note the context of the workload, the thing that was impressive about Mitchell was the breakaway speed he demonstrated throughout the game.
The touchdown came on a 40-yard burst for Mitchell and it wasn't even his longest carry of the day. That touch came in the fourth quarter when Mitchell burst up the middle for 60 yards in a mesmerizing display of speed.
That kind of speed should catch the attention of Baltimore's coaching staff, which may start finding Mitchell more work in a committee with Justice Hill and Gus Edwards. Mitchell is rostered in just three percent of leagues and is well worth a speculative pickup in the event he gets more responsibility in a run-heavy offense.