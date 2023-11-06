5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 10
Some killer bye weeks are on tap in Week 10. These five pickups should help you survive the fantasy football minefield.
1. Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans
There has been plenty of time in this space devoted to Dell, who exploded onto the fantasy scene with monster efforts in Weeks 2 and 3. A few slower outings and a concussion led some impatient owners to drop Dell, leaving him available in plenty of leagues where people missed out on his huge performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Rookie C.J. Stroud had a monster game, throwing for 470 yards in a wild 39-37 win over the Bucs, and Dell was a huge part of that performance. Dell caught 6-of-11 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns on the day, including the game-winner with six seconds left on the clock.
There is clearly a strong connection between Stroud and Dell, who came into the NFL together this season and developed chemistry throughout camp. Stroud has showcased a ton of potential and is capable of supporting multiple receivers of fantasy interest, but Dell has the highest ceiling in the bunch due to his game-breaking speed.
This should be the last chance to get in on Dell, who is rostered in 47 percent of leagues. After this monstrous effort, any league worth its salt will see Dell be the top priority off the waiver wire ahead of Week 10 as an upside WR3 going forward.