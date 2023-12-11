5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 15
The fantasy football playoffs are finally here. These five pickups could be the difference between advancing or getting knocked out in the first round.
4. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
The biggest running back injury entering the fantasy playoffs involves Chiefs' starter Isaiah Pacheco, who sat out of Week 14 with a shoulder injury after failing to practice all week. Kansas City turned over the backfield to the long-forgotten Clyde Edwards-Helaire and he carried 11 times for 39 yards while catching two passes for 29 yards.
Andy Reid gave Edwards-Helaire pretty much all of the running back work while the game was close, which is good news. The problem here is that Edwards-Helaire largely departed in passing situations, ceding the backfield work to Jerick McKinnon at that point.
The Chiefs had a tough matchup against Buffalo, which is a big reason why they had to rely on their passing game more early on. There is also uncertainty about Pacheco's chances of returning to action next week but with a soft landing against New England on tap Kansas City may play it safe and rest him for a Christmas Day matchup against the Raiders.
There is a window to grab Edwards-Helaire, who is available in 50 percent of leagues, as a touchdown-dependent RB2. Keep an eye on Pacheco's practice reports this week but if you need help at RB there aren't many better options available than CEH.