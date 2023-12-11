5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 15
The fantasy football playoffs are finally here. These five pickups could be the difference between advancing or getting knocked out in the first round.
3. Isaiah Likely, TE, Baltimore Ravens
The fantasy football world was in mourning for a few weeks after one of the few dependable fantasy tight ends, Mark Andrews of the Ravens, went down with a season-ending injury. Andrews was one of Lamar Jackson's favorite targets and many wondered if his workload would simply fall to backup Isaiah Likely or get divided between multiple pass catchers.
A shootout win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 provided an opportunity for us to find out the answer and it was good news for Likely backers, who saw their guy get involved early and often. Likely's biggest play was a 54-yard touchdown on a play-action pass from Jackson, which headlined an afternoon where he caught five passes for 83 yards.
Jackson looked Likely's way seven times on the day, which is a new season high for the second-year man. Baltimore hadn't involved Likely much in the passing game while Andrews was healthy but he has a combined 13 targets in the two games since Andrews' injury.
That kind of workload will play at tight end so anybody who has been streaming tight ends should make a play for Likely on the waiver wire. Likely is rostered in 55 percent of leagues, a figure that is far too low when he is tied to an MVP-caliber quarterback who loves to throw to his tight end.