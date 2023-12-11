5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 15
The fantasy football playoffs are finally here. These five pickups could be the difference between advancing or getting knocked out in the first round.
2. Jake Browning, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
There have been plenty of big-name quarterbacks who went down with injuries this year but almost none were bigger than Joe Burrow. The Bengals lost their franchise quarterback to a wrist injury in Week 11 and had to turn the offense over to backup Jake Browning, which didn't appear too promising for Cincinnati's playoff hopes.
Things were rough for Browning in Baltimore when he was tossed into action with no practice reps, but he has stabilized things nicely over the past few weeks. Browning followed up a 354-yard effort in a win over Jacksonville on Monday night by throwing for another 275 yards with three total touchdowns in a key win over the Indianapolis Colts.
While he is no Burrow, Browning has made the Cincinnati offense functional, which isn't a heavy lift when you can throw the football to Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. Fantasy owners will take notice of Browning's five total touchdowns over the past two weeks, which is definitely playable for teams whose quarterback is struggling.
There wasn't a crazy rush to pick up Browning, who is rostered in 27 percent of leagues, once Burrow got hurt. That should change this week as a solid matchup in Week 15 against the Vikings' so-so pass defense could lead to another big day.