5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 15
The fantasy football playoffs are finally here. These five pickups could be the difference between advancing or getting knocked out in the first round.
1. Odell Beckham, WR, Baltimore Ravens
We made a speculative pickup suggestion on Odell Beckham immediately after Andrews got hurt in Week 11 with the belief that he would pick up some of the missing targets. That call didn't look great after Beckham posted just a 3-34 line on five targets against the Chargers' leaky secondary in Week 12, but Beckham was coming off an injury of his own in that game.
The Ravens' Week 13 bye appears to have come at the perfect time for Beckham, who played like a man possessed against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14. Lamar Jackson looked Beckham's way 10 times on Sunday and he caught four of them for 97 yards, with one of those catchings turning into an impressive 46-yard touchdown.
The efficiency leaves a lot to be desired but Beckham is unquestionably getting better as the season progresses, which makes sense since he had plenty of rust to knock off after missing the entire 2022 season due to an ACL injury. The days of Beckham being one of the NFL's best receivers are over but there is certainly plenty of fantasy viability if he will be heavily targeted by Jackson down the stretch.
Beckham is rostered in just 41 percent of leagues and is unquestionably the biggest potential impact player on the waiver wire. A friendly matchup against Jacksonville's secondary, which gives up the eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers on the year, is the perfect time to deploy Beckham as a WR3 option that can help you advance to the second round of the fantasy football playoffs.