5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 8
Three running backs headline the top fantasy football pickups to make ahead of Week 8.
The game of fantasy football doesn't make much sense even when everything is going well because NFL coaches don't care about your matchup needs. Consider some of the absurd Week 7 situations fantasy managers had to deal with, such as Bijan Robinson being active but receiving only one carry due to illness while one of last week's top pickups, Keontay Ingram, didn't touch the ball at all for Arizona.
The good news is that Week 8 has no bye weeks, offering everyone's healthy stars back after a brutal six-bye situation in Week 7, but there are new injury concerns to deal with as well as the looming trade deadline. Here are the top fantasy pickups to make ahead of Week 8, including a stash situation in Tennessee, with all rostered percentages based on Yahoo! leagues.
5. Tyjae Spears, RB, Tennessee Titans
There has been a lot of smoke coming out of Tennessee in regards to trade rumors surrounding star running back Derrick Henry, who may not be of much more use to a Titans team trending towards a rebuild. If Henry does get moved before the Halloween deadline, and a Tennessee loss at home against Atlanta in Week 8 could motivate a sale, it would open a huge opportunity for youngster Tyjae Spears.
The rookie has shown some serious burst when he's gotten opportunities, averaging 5.5 yards per carry on the year, and is a popular handcuff for Henry owners. Spears is rostered in 41 percent of leagues but is well worth a speculative pickup in the event Henry gets moved, which would turn him into at least an RB2 for the rest of the season.