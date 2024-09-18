5 Chicago White Sox who won’t be back in 2025 amid payroll cut and where they’ll land
The Chicago White Sox have won three in a row to improve to... 36-115. I wish I was kidding. It's been as embarrassing of a season as we've seen in recent memory, and when all is said and done, Chicago can easily finish with the worst record in MLB history.
As if things weren't bad enough for Chicago, they cannot pick better than 10th in the Draft Lottery after picking in the top five last season, their minor league system is far from stellar, and they are reportedly expected to trim payroll this offseason. That's right, what could be the worst team in MLB history is going to have a smaller payroll in 2025.
A smaller payroll could result in the Sox being even worse in 2025. I mean, would anyone be shocked at this point? For them to have a smaller payroll, it's unlikely that they'll make any moves in free agency, and there's a good chance they'll look to make some deals as well. There's a good chance that these five players currently under contract will not be back in 2025.
5) Michael Soroka will sign with the Blue Jays in the 2024 offseason
The White Sox made a fascinating trade to kickstart their 2023 offseason, acquiring several players that the Atlanta Braves were likely going to non-tender anyway and giving up Aaron Bummer who, to the surprise of nobody, has put together a strong year away from Chicago. What makes this even worse is that the White Sox have gotten little value for a solid left-handed reliever, and Michael Soroka has played a large role in that regard.
Soroka was once seen as an important pitcher in the Braves organization and received NL Cy Young votes in his first full season, but injuries made it tough for Soroka to find a role in Atlanta in recent years. He was given a chance with the rebuilding White Sox but has struggled mightily, posting a 5.43 ERA in 22 appearances (nine starts).
Soroka's 6.39 ERA as a starter forced a move to the bullpen where he'd actually pitch well, but he landed on the IL in July and hasn't been back in the majors since. He's currently on a rehab assignment.
With Soroka set to hit free agency at the end of the year, there's little reason to bring him back. It's hard to predict where a player like this will land as Soroka likely won't get an MLB deal, so why not say he'll join the Toronto Blue Jays to give them much-needed pitching depth? He is Canadian, after all.
4) Nicky Lopez will sign with the Athletics in the 2024 offseason
Nicky Lopez was another player involved in the Bummer deal and like Soroka, just never worked out in Chicago.
He has been on the roster all year, appearing in 118 games but slashing .245/.314/.301 with one home run and 21 RBI. He has a .615 OPS and a 75 OPS+ at the plate, proving to be well below-average offensively.
Lopez has some value as a strong defender with the ability to play three of the four infield positions, but that's about all he can do positively. He doesn't run fast and is not a very good hitter at all.
With the White Sox trying to trim payroll, they almost certainly won't keep Lopez, an arbitration-eligible player, around past this season. Perhaps he can join a team like the Oakland Athletics and give them solid infield defense and versatility off of their bench. He's another tough player to predict.
3) Yoan Moncada will sign with the Rays in the 2024 offseason
The White Sox acquired Yoan Moncada, one of the best prospects in the game at the time, in the deal that sent Chris Sale to the Red Sox. They were expecting him to be a franchise cornerstone for a long time. Unfortunately, it hasn't worked out that way.
Outside of a strong 2019 campaign, Moncada's White Sox tenure has been pedestrian at best, and to add insult to injury, he spent most of this season on the IL. He did just get activated off of the IL, but he had played in just 11 games prior to the injury.
The White Sox could bring Moncada back in 2025 if they wanted to, as he has a $25 million club option in his contract, but again, if they're trimming payroll, it'd make little sense to spend that kind of money on a player like Moncada. Even if they weren't trimming payroll, Moncada at $25 million would be way too much.
It's hard to predict where Moncada will end up after essentially a lost season, but a team like the Rays who are retooling on the fly might be willing to take a chance on him to help him re-establish some value. If he does end up with the Tampa Bay Rays, don't be surprised if he puts together one of his strongest seasons.
2) Andrew Vaughn will be traded to the Astros in the 2024 offseason
Andrew Vaughn has spent his four MLB seasons with the White Sox after being taken with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. While he hasn't quite lived up to the hype that comes with being taken third overall, Vaughn is a decent first baseman who might really pop elsewhere.
In 138 games this season, the 26-year-old is slashing .248/.301/.410 with 18 home runs and 66 RBI. He has a 101 OPS+, making him a tick above average offensively, but if he were to join a team with any talent around him he might perform better.
Vaughn is under club control through the 2026 season and should come relatively cheap financially and in a potential trade. A team like the Houston Astros who could use help at first base and will likely want a player on the cheaper side could easily express interest in a player like Vaughn. The Crawford Boxes could allow him to really break out power-wise.
1) Garrett Crochet will be traded to the Orioles in the 2024 offseason
The White Sox had a chance to dominate the trade deadline with players like Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet expected to be available, but they didn't move either player and the deals that they did make, of course, were underwhelming.
As disappointing as it was to not move Robert or Crochet, it did make some sense. Robert has had a dismal year offensively, and Crochet essentially tanked his own value by saying he wouldn't pitch in the postseason without an extension. The offseason is a different beast, though, and trading at least one of them will presumably happen.
Crochet has been one of the best pitchers in the AL this season, posting a 3.78 ERA in 30 starts and 138 innings of work. He's had a rough second half thanks in large part to shortened outings, but he has proven that he has the stuff to be a legitimate ace in this league for years to come.
While presumably half of the league will be interested in trading for Crochet, only a select few will have the desire to move the prospects needed to get a deal done. The Baltimore Orioles have as good of a farm system as anyone, and with Corbin Burnes potentially leaving, they desperately need an ace like Crochet. We've been waiting for Baltimore to make a big trade, and this one could be it.