5 dream free agent targets for Atlanta Falcons if money was no object
The Atlanta Falcons may still target any number of these high-profile players in their free agencies.
By John Buhler
The Atlanta Falcons have so much cap space available to go be ultra-aggressive in NFL free agency. They have roughly $42 million to work with after this year's salary cap increase heading into the new league year. Atlanta needs to add a quarterback, a wide receiver, a pass-rusher and maybe someone in the back end of their defense this offseason to be ready to compete for a deep run in the playoffs.
Although they are roughly middle-of-the-pack when it comes to available space heading into next season, the Falcons don't really have any bad contracts on their books. We have to give their talented general manager Terry Fontenot a ton of credit for how he has navigated a terrible cap situation he inherited in 2021 to what he has to work with now heading into his fourth year on the job for 2024.
So what we are going to do today is take a look at many of the marquee free agents out there and who the Falcons may want if money were not an option. There is a chance they could pursue any of these star players, but nobody has enough financial resources to bring them all in. Thus, the Falcons must continue to use salary cap space wisely to help build a competitive roster, now and in the future.
If money were no object, these are the five free agents I would love for the Falcons to sign this winter.
5. Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter
Not since John Abraham was in the midst of his illustrious prime have the Falcons had what you would consider a go-to pass rusher. It has long been a fatal flaw in this team's roster construction. Although Atlanta did seem to generate somewhat of a consistent pass rush for the first time in a while, Ryan Nielsen only lasted one year as the defensive coordinator. He just left for Jacksonville.
While I would expect the Falcons to entertain adding a pass-rusher in some capacity this offseason, I think for the money Danielle Hunter could be exactly the type of presence that may be needed coming off the edge. He could link up with his former head coach Mike Zimmer in Dallas, or he could be a huge boost to one of Atlanta's weakest position groups. Hunter would help so much.
Overall, Hunter may not be a high-priority free agency target for the Falcons for a multitude of reasons. Whether it be a declining skill set or potential scheme fit issues, I could see Atlanta putting its finances elsewhere rather than acquiring Hunter. However, in this exercise with money being no object whatsoever, get Hunter on the Falcons to be the star pass rusher the Dirty Birds have needed.
Hunter is one of the most notable pass-rushers hitting the open market, so you never really know...