5 dream free agent targets for Atlanta Falcons if money was no object
The Atlanta Falcons may still target any number of these high-profile players in their free agencies.
By John Buhler
4. Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed
Money doesn't matter here, just get L'Jarius Sneed on my team, bruh. The Kansas City Chiefs may have enough financial resources to pay the free agent cornerback what he is worth, but there is still a chance somebody could want him more, like the Atlanta Falcons. Sneed has never made big money before, so that will be something to consider in his free agency. Atlanta also needs another corner.
Sneed would pair perfectly with A.J. Terrell at the two starting cornerback positions in Atlanta. With Jessie Bates III being an all-pro in the middle of the defense at free safety, the Falcons could go from having a good secondary to having one of the best in football overnight with the addition of someone like Sneed. Having more cap space may have helped the Chiefs possibly retain him, but we shall see.
Ultimately, I still really like Sneed's chances of ending up in Atlanta. He seems to be exactly what the Falcons need in the back-end of their defense. Atlanta may be willing to pay a slight premium for him. It really depends on what he wants to do. He will get a bump in pay no matter where he goes. If he values winning immediately, stay in Kansas City. If he wants money and upside, maybe Atlanta?
The Falcons will be in on Sneed, so I envision that if he leaves the Chiefs, Atlanta will be a suitor of his.