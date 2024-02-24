5 dream free agent targets for Atlanta Falcons if money was no object
The Atlanta Falcons may still target any number of these high-profile players in their free agencies.
By John Buhler
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans
This would change the entire paradigm of the NFC South as we know it. For the last few years, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have dominated the division. They have won the last three division titles, and the one year before they did not, they won Super Bowl 55 over the Kansas City Chiefs. Tampa Bay may be able to sustain for a few years, but their star receiver Mike Evans is about to get paid again.
Atlanta needs another wide receiver to play alongside Drake London. Kyle Pitts can sort of do that at tight end, but his position group needs him to do more than just go long. With Atlanta having cap space, a need and a desire to win its first division crown in eight years, why not go poach a future Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver off a rival team's roster? Evans also has a familiar face in town...
No, I am not talking about Scotty Miller. One of Evans' most notable Texas A&M teammates is long-time Falcons' book-end left tackle Jake Matthews. Together, they did extraordinary things at college when Johnny Manziel was running around on Kevin Sumlin's Aggies. Surely, Evans has some working knowledge of what the Falcons are all about from his time in the division. Maybe this is a fit for both?
If money were no object, Evans would spend his entire career in Tampa Bay, but Atlanta may want him.