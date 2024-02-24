5 dream free agent targets for Atlanta Falcons if money was no object
The Atlanta Falcons may still target any number of these high-profile players in their free agencies.
By John Buhler
1. Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones
Of course, the Falcons should want to be in on Chris Jones. The Kansas City Chiefs star defensive lineman should be at the top of everyone's free agency wishlist. He is the best player going to market. Although he will cost whatever team he goes to an arm and two legs, again, money is no object in this exercise. This is all about getting the Chiefs' second most important player on their roster onto yours.
Although the San Francisco 49ers lost the Super Bowl because Kyle Shanahan is such a tragic choke artist, the actual biggest reason why Kansas City went back-to-back is because of Jones' ability to disrupt the pass. Brock Purdy played quite well in that game, but it was Jones who was there every down to seemingly make his life a living hell. Get me that kind of player on my NFL team yesterday.
Very rarely is a player of Jones' caliber ever getting to free agency. We usually get a player in his stratosphere about once every year or so. The Chiefs are probably the favorite to retain him, but he may want to get the bag after winning his third Super Bowl in five seasons. Again, it really comes to what his priorities are. To stay with the Chiefs, he may have to take a discount. Others will pay more.
Jones leaving the Chiefs for the Falcons would signify a change of guard for both NFL franchises.