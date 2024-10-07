5 first-round NFL Draft picks teams already regret after Week 5
By John Buhler
"I made a huge mistake," said no NFL general manager ever. They get to have a cushy job most of us have only dreamed about. While they most certainly paid their dues, their decisions are magnified with every good and every bad one they make. Although hitting in the latter parts of the NFL Draft is key, as is crushing it in free agency and with the occasional trade, first-round picks matter way more.
Admittedly, it is too early to tell if there are any Isaiah or Zach Wilsons prevalent in last spring's draft. They may present themselves this season, but football is so hard. We have also seen first-round picks flourish as rookies and then fall of a cliff precipitously in the latter stages of their rookie deals. Either way, not all of the 32 first-round draft selections are going to be given the fifth-year option for 2028.
So what I want to do today is outline five teams who are very much in the playoff mix who may feel some early regrets about the players they took in the first round in the 2024 NFL Draft. I could prove to be oh, so terribly wrong in these assessments, not only now, but throughout the duration of their careers. That is the beauty of putting forth bold takes. Some work out well, while others will backfire.
Let's start with a tough situation out west, but one that may have been totally avoidable in some ways.
5. San Francisco 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall (No. 31)
I hate what happened to Ricky Pearsall during the offseason. I wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. However, the San Francisco 49ers are 2-3 on the season and are coming off a tough loss in division to an Arizona Cardinals team they probably thought they could cakewalk and beat. The 49ers are dealing with the harsh reality of Brock Purdy's inherent limitations as their starting quarterback.
While Pearsall was one of the better players on a bad Florida team in college, Xavier Legette, Keon Coleman and Ladd McConkey were the three picks after him. Although they have had varying levels of production up to this point, I would have taken all three over Pearsall if I was picking for the 49ers. It just goes to show that general manager John Lynch can do whatever he wants without consequence.
This was not a calculated decision made by the 49ers brass and they're paying for it dearly right now.
4. Green Bay Packers OT Jordan Morgan (No. 25)
This is going to be a theme throughout the entire post. The Green Bay Packers assumed the risk of drafting a work-in-progress at offensive tackle in some capacity in Jordan Morgan, and he has been hurt. While he has played in two games for Green Bay, he may not have been worth the No. 25 overall pick out of Arizona. It is challenging because Green Bay usually drafts well, but this one might sting.
As a result of playing in what might be the best division in football, every little decision will be put under a microscope when it comes to the fearsome foursome that make up the NFC North. Morgan is not the only first-round rookie from that particular division appearing on this list, but he the fact still remains he was one of the most head-scratching first-round picks this past spring. I didn't see it then.
Morgan can redeem himself going forward and in the second half, but I don't trust him in Green Bay.
3. Arizona Cardinals DE Darius Robinson (No. 27)
The Arizona Cardinals made multiple bits at the apple in the first round. While the No. 4 overall pick of Marvin Harrison Jr. out of Ohio State seems to be working out, I questioned the Cardinals' second first-round pick of Darius Robinson out of Missouri when it happened. He has been sidelined for weeks with a calf injury suffered in practice. Robinson has yet to make his regular-season debut...
While there is a chance this pick may be more about the future, it felt like a reach at the time of Robinson's selection. More importantly, we are five weeks into the season, the Cardinals are a commendable 2-3, and Robinson has yet to play for them. This was probably not going to be a playoff team anyway this year, but a smarter decision with their second first-round pick would have helped.
Although I trust Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon a ton, I will remain skeptical on this selection.
2. Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. (No. 8)
Admittedly, this could and might very well be the worst pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. I remain optimistic about Michael Penix Jr. as an eventual starting quarterback in this league, but my Atlanta Falcons are getting virtually no help from the draft class Terry Fontenot put together. He has nailed previous drafts, but his 2024 picks are coming up way short of his free agency moves and preseason trades.
I don't think we can have it both ways, to be honest. Had Atlanta drafed a pass-rusher at No. 8, Matthew Judon wouldn't be on this team. If Judon wasn't on this team, I am not sure Fontenot pulls the trigger to sign Justin Simmons as a free agent. Factor in how much better Kirk Cousins has looked with each start and I can say that Atlanta may have been better served going defense at No. 8.
Even if Penix looked good during his lone preseason start, his selection ran counter to 2024's plan.
1. Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy (No. 10)
Don't kid yourself. It was either going to be Michael Penix Jr. or J.J. McCarthy here. While it is totally possible that McCarthy could be the better pro long-term, we won't know that until next year at the absolute earliest. He sustained a season-ending knee injury in the wake of his only preseason game. Fate would have it, the Minnesota Vikings have looked unstoppable with Sam Darnold this season.
I have not been more wrong about an NFL team than I have been about the Vikings. I will eat that crow, so long as it is pan-fried and smothered in verde sauce. However, I think that if Minnesota was dead-set on Darnold being the starter, the Vikings should have gotten him more help at No. 10 than middling competition from McCarthy. It has gotten to the point where Darnold may just be their guy.
McCarthy only edges out Penix here because we are only one play away from Penix getting the start.