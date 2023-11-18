5 free agents the Rangers must sign to win the 2024 World Series
The Texas Rangers have built a team capable of winning one World Series, but what about two? These free agents get help the team go back-to-back.
Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young built a winning team for the Rangers first World Series championship in 2023. How will he build on the club's new standard to go back-to-back and win another championship in 2024?
As with most teams this offseason, the Rangers will look to add to their pitching depth. Even with their talented pitching staff, health is always a concern during the marathon of a season. The team could also use help at first base and a veteran outfielder.
Let's take a look at some options the Rangers could consider this offseason.
The Rangers must sign Cody Bellinger
Bellinger is believed to be one of the top available free agents this offseason. The Rangers could use a veteran outfielder with a bat. Bellinger's laid-back persona could mesh well with Bruce Bochy's Rangers. Bellinger is an option the Rangers should really consider.
Bellinger is a client of Scott Boras and could net a handsome contract this offseason after having an excellent comeback season with the Chicago Cubs in 2023. Bellinger hit .307/.356/.525 with an OPS of .881. He had 29 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 95 runs scored, 20 stolen bases, and 97 RBIs.
Bellinger's award shelf is pretty stacked as well, having won the Rookie of the Year in 2017, an MVP in 2019, a two-time All-Star, a Gold Glove winner, and a two-time Silver Slugger winner, including one this season. He played on the 2020 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers and won the NLCS MVP.
Speaking of that 2020 Dodgers team, signing Bellinger would reunite him with the World Series MVP from that 2020 team and the 2023 team in Corey Seager. Combing them with Marcus Semien and a fun young team could be a recipe for success and a repeat as World Series champs for the Rangers.