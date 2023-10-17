5 free agents Yankees can sign to win 2024 World Series
The New York Yankees could get themselves right back into the thick of the World Series conversation if they could sign a few of these free agents this offseason.
By Luke Norris
Hoping to improve upon an appearance in the 2022 ALCS, the New York Yankees fell well short of expectations in 2023, finishing the season in fourth place in the American League East at 82-80 and failing to make the postseason for the first time in seven years.
While Aaron Boone's bunch undoubtedly played some bad baseball at times, the team was plagued by injuries throughout the season, which certainly didn't help matters.
Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge missed 56 games. Giancarlo Stanton missed 61. Anthony Rizzo couldn't even reach the triple-digit mark, appearing in just 99. The list goes on.
But no matter the reasons, losing is simply unacceptable in New York. And Yankees management knows that. Yes, the players listed above should be ready to roll in 2024, which will obviously help the Yankees once again be competitive in a division that sent three teams to the playoffs.
But Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman will definitely be looking to bring some new blood to the Bronx as well. While the Yankees haven't been as big of a player in MLB free agency in recent years, as they were when Big George was running the show, don't be surprised if we see some big checks thrown around in the Big Apple this offseason.
While the Yanks certainly won't be able to afford everyone on this list, we can at least take a look at a few players that could help put them back in World Series contention in 2024, starting with a familiar face.
Yankees can sign five players in free agency, starting with someone they traded away
Jordan Montgomery, LHP
Drafted by New York in the fourth round out of South Carolina in 2014, Jordan Montgomery spent eight years in the Yankees organization before being shipped to St. Louis ahead of the trade deadline in 2022 in the deal that brought Harrison Bader to the Bronx.
It was reported that Aaron Boone simply didn't see the lefty fitting into their postseason rotation. But given what he's done since the Cardinals traded him to Texas, Montgomery has clearly proven he has what it takes to succeed in the playoffs.
Montgomery, who turns 31 in December, recently stated that being traded away from the Yankees was the best thing for his career. And he may never even want to return to New York, given how things played out.
But as an unrestricted free agent, Montgomery will undoubtedly have to consider all offers that come his way. And he is an option the Yankees should be considering as he'd arguably be one of the top mid-rotation starters in all of baseball behind Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon.