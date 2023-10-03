Jordan Montgomery couldn't be happier that he's no longer a Yankee
By Curt Bishop
Jordan Montgomery has bounced around in the last few years. This year, he began the season with the St. Louis Cardinals before being traded to the Texas Rangers. He even drew the start for the Rangers in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
But that wasn't the first time he had been traded. Last year, he came to St. Louis from the New York Yankees in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader. Since the trade to St. Louis, Montgomery has improved as a pitcher and is now one of the more reliable starters in the game today.
However, he doesn't think that any of it would be possible had he not been traded to the Cardinals at the deadline in 2022. On Tuesday, he discussed that trade from the Yankees and how it benefitted him.
"Yeah, I'm sure they (the Yankees) saw the potential," said the veteran left-hander. "They might have given up on me, but I think it was the best thing for me to get to the Cardinals and get set up with Mad Dog (pitching coach Mike Maddux). Our pitching philosophies are much closer."
Jordan Montgomery is glad he's no longer with Yankees
Last season, Maddux was the pitching coach for the Cardinals, but he left that role at the end of the season and was replaced by Dusty Blake. Maddux now serves as the Rangers pitching coach and was reunited with Montgomery in July near the trade deadline.
The Rangers gave up Tekoah Roby, Thomas Sagesse, and John King to get the star left-hander. Montgomery finished the 2023 season with a 10-11 record in 32 starts with the Cardinals and Rangers. In those starts, he posted an impressive 3.20 ERA.
Based on his comments, it seems as if Montgomery is ultimately happy that last year's trade took place and he had a chance to mesh with Maddux. It could also indicate that Montgomery, who is an impending free agent, may want to either stay with the Rangers or return to the Cardinals this coming offseason.
If he stays in Texas, he'll continue working closely with Maddux.
Montgomery made his Major League debut in 2017 with the Yankees. His best season in New York came in 2021 when he went 6-7 with a 3.83 ERA in 30 starts with the Bronx Bombers. He was 6-9 and had an ERA of 3.42 with the Cardinals this year prior to being traded to the Rangers.