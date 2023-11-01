5 games on the 2023-24 NHL schedule you need to see in person
With another exciting NHL season underway, which highly-anticipated NHL match-ups are must-sees in 2023-24? Here are five games you should check out in person.
By Marci Rubin
3. New York Rangers @ New Jersey Devils — Nov. 18, 2023, 7:00 p.m. EST
If ever there’s a time to check out the legendary cross-river rivalry, the time is now. The New Jersey Devils have entered a window of Stanley Cup contention, brimming with young talent, offensive firepower, and sizzling chemistry. The New York Rangers are a powerhouse with a balance of veterans and budding talent, a new coach, and a stud goalie. The Rangers head to Newark to face off against the Devils on Nov. 18, 2023, a rematch of two teams who met in the first round of last season’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Rangers pushed the Devils’ backs against the wall in their Round 1 match-up, but the Devils fought back. Young goalie Akira Schmid wrote one heck of an origin story, defenseman Dougie Hamilton proved he’s the king of game-winning goals, and center Jack Hughes was all over the ice. The Devils beat the Rangers in seven games. Don’t be surprised if you see these teams go head-to-head in the playoffs again sometime soon.
Last season, the Rangers came in third in the Metropolitan Division. Their loss in the first round of the playoffs was two steps back from their Eastern Conference finals appearance in 2022. In their Stanley Cup odds piece in August, Bleacher Report listed the Rangers as the team with the seventh-best chance of winning the Cup in 2024, citing odds from DraftKings. The Rangers have had an incredible start to the 2023-24 season. Igor Shesterkin, 2022 Vezina Trophy winner, is a commanding force between the pipes, and Artemi Panarin could break 100 points after getting dangerously close three times. The Rangers are hoping for breakouts from young players like Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko.
The Devils came in second in the Metropolitan Division in 2022-23, landing just one point below the Carolina Hurricanes. They lost the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals to the Hurricanes, but they proved that they’re a team to watch in the coming years. Bleacher Report believes the Devils have the third-best chance of winning the Cup in 2024. The 2023-24 season showcases last season’s breakout, Jack Hughes, who could eclipse 100 points following a 99-point season, and his brother, rookie defenseman Luke Hughes, a potential Calder Trophy nominee. Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Tyler Toffoli have been on fire. The Devils' defense has struggled this year, but they're hoping to find their rhythm.
If you can’t make it to this season’s first meeting of these rivals in November, you’ll have three more opportunities in 2024. The Rangers and Devils also play in New Jersey on Feb. 22, and they square off in New York on March 11 and April 3.
Key Rangers: Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin, Adam Fox, Jacob Trouba, Igor Shesterkin
Underrated Ranger: Mika Zibanejad
Rangers’ X-Factor: Alexis Lafreniere
Key Devils: Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, Jesper Bratt, Dougie Hamilton
Underrated Devil: John Marino
Devils’ X-Factor: Alexander Holtz