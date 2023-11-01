5 games on the 2023-24 NHL schedule you need to see in person
With another exciting NHL season underway, which highly-anticipated NHL match-ups are must-sees in 2023-24? Here are five games you should check out in person.
By Marci Rubin
2. Carolina Hurricanes @ Edmonton Oilers — Dec. 6, 2023, 7:30 p.m. MST
The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Edmonton Oilers in Canada on Dec. 6, 2023. In Bleacher Report’s Stanley Cup odds piece, they listed the Hurricanes as the team with the best chance of winning the Cup in 2024. The Oilers clocked in at fourth-best odds. Since the start of the season, the Oilers have struggled, and they're looking to put that behind them. Both teams are sure to bring their A-game to this match-up.
Carolina won the Metropolitan Division by one point in the 2022-23 regular season. They beat the Devils in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals before losing to the wild-card Florida Panthers in the Conference Finals. The Canes have a stacked lineup that includes Sebastion Aho and Brent Burns. They became even stronger in the offseason with the additions of Michael Bunting (via free agency), Dmitry Orlov (free agency), and Tony DeAngelo (trade). The aggressive Canes continue to be a tough defensive match-up. They're a team to beat this year.
Edmonton has been strong since 2020. It seemed like this could be the year they make a push to the Stanley Cup Final, although that feels a long way off with their poor start to the season. The Oilers came in second in the Pacific Division in 2022-23, finishing just two points behind the eventual Stanley Cup winners, the Golden Knights. They reached the Western Conference Finals in 2022 and the Conference Semi-Finals in 2023. The Oilers have the best player currently in the game, Connor McDavid, who just won his third Hart Memorial Trophy. Their electric offense also includes Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Will the Oilers turn their season around?
Canes vs. Oilers is sure to be a fiery battle. You’ll want to be in the building to get the best view. These teams also meet on November 22, 2023 when the Oilers visit Carolina.
Key Hurricanes: Sebastian Aho, Martin Necas, Jaccob Slavin, Brent Burns, Dmitry Orlov
Underrated Hurricane: Michael Bunting
Hurricanes’ X-Factor: Andrei Svechnikov
Key Oilers: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, Darnell Nurse
Underrated Oiler: Warren Foegele
Oilers’ X-Factor: Evan Bouchard