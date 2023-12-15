5 Justin Herbert blockbuster trades that would send the NFL world into a frenzy
If Justin Herbert were to be traded this offseason, it could be to one of these five NFL franchises.
By John Buhler
Franchise quarterbacks don't often become available, but that could be the case for Justin Herbert. With the Los Angeles Chargers firing former head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco, the Bolts could be on the verge of a massive rebuild. Nobody got less out of more than the Chargers have done recently. It is their modus operandi. To do more with less than seemingly anyone.
At 5-9 on the season and hell to pay in terms of an overall salary cap restructure, we could be on the verge of a Tobias Funke oh my god, we're having a fire! ... sale in Los Angeles. Getting Herbert off the books could be huge for the Chargers in their honest attempt at a rebuild. If they are bad enough the rest of the way, which they probably will be, they could be in a great position to draft his replacement.
Herbert may be down for the count for the season due to injury, but his talent has always been undeniable. He is a good kid with the body and physique of a greek god. Herbert has the look and feel of a franchise quarterback, not to mention impeccable flow, bro. Needless to say, any team in dire need of a franchise quarterback will need to take a seriously hard look at Herbert from the Chargers.
If he were to be traded, one of these five landing spots would send shockwaves throughout the NFL.
5. New England Patriots could get their next Tom Brady in Justin Herbert
With the New England Patriots circling the drain under Bill Belichick at a disastrous 3-10 on the year, you have to wonder how much longer The Hoodie is going to keep doing this. His time in New England could be coming to an end, which is why he has actually been tied to other potential head-coaching openings, none more so than the Chargers. Well, what if Herbert brought an end to that?
By trading for Herbert, Belichick would have a new franchise quarterback in New England, and would not have to worry about drafting the right guy out of college with the Patriots' presumptive top-three pick. Mac Jones would probably go to the Bolts along with said top-three pick. That would allow whatever front office executive who takes over for Telesco to have some real quarterback flexibility.
On paper, this seems like a sensible trade, but it is hard to envision a team that has historically been owned by the Patriots to do business with them in-conference. If the Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams were to have flipped leagues, we might see this blockbuster trade of sorts become a reality. In the meantime, we can only hope Herbert gets his new coach and Belichick gets his new quarterback.
A deal between the Chargers and the Patriots for Herbert does not have to be all that complicated.