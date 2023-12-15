5 Justin Herbert blockbuster trades that would send the NFL world into a frenzy
If Justin Herbert were to be traded this offseason, it could be to one of these five NFL franchises.
By John Buhler
4. Atlanta Falcons become NFC contender overnight with Justin Herbert
It was not that long ago that I saw a great Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense get wasted by the inherently reckless play of one Jameis Winston. I mean, he went 30/30 during his final year in Tampa, seeing his last snap for the Buccaneers end on a pick-six to end the season vs. the Atlanta Falcons. Fate would have it, the 2023 Falcons remind me so much of those 2019 Buccaneers, to be honest.
Atlanta could even keep Desmond Ridder if it wanted to, but adding a dynamic passing presence like Herbert would be a complete and total game-changer for the Dirty Birds. I really do not know what combination of players and draft compensation the Falcons would have to give up for him, but can you put a price on contending for championships? Herbert has the Falcons five wins better overnight.
That would have an Atlanta team with a 10-win ceiling getting well above the double-digit threshold. With the NFC South so up for grabs now and in the future, Herbert is the quarterback that would help them dominate the division. It would be like having a Matt Ryan again, without necessarily having a Drew Brees, Cam Newton or Tom Brady in-division. Regime changes be damned, go get your guy.
This is a move that the Falcons could make that would make sense under any front office regime.