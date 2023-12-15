5 Justin Herbert blockbuster trades that would send the NFL world into a frenzy
If Justin Herbert were to be traded this offseason, it could be to one of these five NFL franchises.
By John Buhler
3. Seattle Seahawks can use Pacific Northwest locale to their advantage
Justin Herbert may play professionally in Southern California, but he is Pacific Northwest kid at heart. Although there is no NFL franchise located in his home state of Oregon, the former Ducks star and Eugene native could be right at home suiting up for the Seattle Seahawks. Former Chargers backup Geno Smith has played well since joining Seattle, but they are a limited team with him under center.
As with Bill Belichick, we have to wonder how much longer Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is going to do this. He is in his 70s, but is as youthful and as jovial as they come. I wish we could say the same for Belichick. Regardless, there is another huge advantage for Herbert going to play closer to home for a defensive-minded head coach: Carroll's potential successor in one Shane Waldron.
Waldron has been the straw that stirs the drink in Seattle for quite some time. He is the type of offensive mind that would get the most out of Herbert's talent, something Mario Cristobal, Anthony Lynn and Brandon Staley never could. In theory, Carroll could coach the Seahawks for a few more years before handing the baton off to Waldron. This is how you orchestrate a great succession plan.
In a way, Seattle could do the inverse of the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos for Herbert.