5 Justin Herbert blockbuster trades that would send the NFL world into a frenzy
If Justin Herbert were to be traded this offseason, it could be to one of these five NFL franchises.
By John Buhler
2. Pittsburgh Steelers will go back to Super Bowls with Justin Herbert
If there is one team in the AFC capable of pulling off such a trade for Justin Herbert with the Los Angeles Chargers, it would have to be the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Fake Slide King Kenny Pickett would be going over to the Bolts like Mac Jones would in a deal involving the New England Patriots. Herbert would come in and make the Steelers Super Bowl viable for the first time in over a decade.
As with the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks, the trade may be a little more complicated than the one involving New England. As it would with the Patriots, the Steelers would have to give up a premium to get a quarterback of Herbert's caliber in-conference. Then again, that is the price of being nationally relevant in the most national sport our great country could ever hope to provide us.
The Steelers getting Herbert would be akin to the Falcons getting Herbert, two strong defense-led teams in dire need of a better offensive playmaker. The only difference is the Steelers are an infinitely better-run operation historically. Herbert might be open to going anywhere, but past success is more on the Steelers' side than Atlanta. Yinz trade for Herbert and it is like getting a younger Big Ben again.
Herbert to the Steelers offers a bigger ripple effect throughout the league than any other destination.